ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Study indicates Johnson & Johnson booster provides strong protection against omicron

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uguy_0dZ464Ts00

(WJW) – Results of two studies indicate Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 booster shot provides strong protection against the omicron variant.

One study was conducted by the South African Medical Research Council and involved more than 69,000 healthcare workers from mid-November to mid-December.

According to a statement from Johnson & Johnson, two Johnson & Johnson shots reduced the risk of hospitalization from the variant by up to 85% during the trial.

When a booster shot was administered six to nine months after a primary single dose, vaccine effectiveness increased over time from 63% at 0-13 days, to 84% at 14-27 days and 85% at one to two months post-boost, according to the statement.

US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt

“Data from the (South Africa) study confirm that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides 85 percent effectiveness against hospitalization in areas where Omicron is dominant. This adds to our growing body of evidence which shows that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Johnson & Johnson, in the release. “We believe that the protection could be due to the robust T-cell responses induced by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, these data suggest that Omicron is not affecting the T-cell responses generated by our vaccine.”

In a second study, conducted by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, research indicated using the Johnson & Johnson shot as a booster for those who received two initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine generated a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibody responses.

Using the Pfizer shot as a booster, however, generated a 17-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies, according to the release.

That study involved an analysis of the blood of 65 vaccinated people.

“As the omicron variant has mutated from the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, there is a need to understand how effective currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines remain at protecting against severe disease,” said Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at BIDMC, in the release. “Our analysis shows that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust increase in both neutralizing antibodies and T-cells to Omicron.”

Read Johnson & Johnson’s statement here Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Omicron#Covid#Wjw#The Johnson Johnson#Delta#Global Head#Llc
TheStreet

Two Doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Cuts Hospitalizations 85%

Two doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine reduced hospitalizations caused by the omicron strain in that country by up to 85%, according to a new South African study. The South African Medical Research Council report discovered that the J&J vaccine prevented 85% of hospitalizations one to two months after the second shot, up from 63% for people who got their second shot in the last two weeks, Bloomberg reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

The Johnson & Johnson booster is suddenly looking more promising

Omicron’s potential to infiltrate the immune systems of even the vaxxed and the boosted has us all biting our nails. But no one has been more nervous than those of us who began our vaccine journey with the now infamous Johnson & Johnson one-shot solution. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been plagued with problems since the jump, but it might be making a comeback. New research from South Africa suggests that two shots of Johnson & Johnson shows real promise in protecting us against the severe effects of omicron.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

In Vitro, Omicron is More Efficient at Evading Vaccine-Neutralizing Antibodies, But a Booster Increases Antibodies

Investigators in the United Kingdom showed a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose increases neutralizing antibodies in a laboratory setting, and Omicron might not be as damaging to the lungs as previous variants. At the University of Cambridge, investigators created pseudoviruses that carried key mutations found in the Delta and Omicron strain, and...
HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers 6 questions

The pandemic has brought many tricky terms and ideas from epidemiology into everyone’s lives. Two particularly complicated concepts are vaccine efficacy and effectiveness. These are not the same thing. And as time goes on and new variants like omicron emerge, they are changing, too. Melissa Hawkins is an epidemiologist and public health researcher at American […] The post Commentary: How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers 6 questions appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
SCIENCE
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy