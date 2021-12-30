Family of UK socialite Maxwell voices faith in her innocence

A 12-square-mile ranch belonging to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly not getting any buyers.The property, known as “The Zorro Ranch,” is located in New Mexico and was used by the disgraced financier to allegedly traffic underage girls.The ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip and helipad. It was put on sale by the Epstein estate for $27.5m (£20.7m) in July this year.After a little more than five months of being on the market, the estate is finding it difficult to sell it, with no offers from potential buyers, according to a report published by The New York Post...
