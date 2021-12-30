Transfer news: City still interested in Kane & Haaland

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by his side’s willingness to learn during his first few weeks in the job.Rangnick was appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement until the end of the season at the start of last month and has been tasked with getting United’s season back on track.They are unbeaten in his opening five games, with a Covid-19 outbreak hitting the squad before Christmas, but performances have been far from convincing.The German is remaining short-sighted for his 2022 goals but says the improvements his players have already made could make for a successful season.“I think...

