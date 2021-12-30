A warm and humid Thursday

Hard Freeze and Freeze Warnings posted. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s on the North portion of the Northshore. This is where a hard freeze warning is posted. It's a good idea to protect pipes, plants, people and pets. Freeze warning in effect for most areas except the Coast. Lows in the Metro will be in the mid to upper 30s, but there will be the potential for frost. Houma to Belle Chasse line and the River Parishes will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Protect plants, pets and people. Some clouds in the morning may impact the overnight lows preventing them from dropping as much. That will be something to monitor. Not as cold Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Warmer Thursday with rain chances ahead of a cold front moving through the area. Cooler weather Friday. Warms up again this weekend as high pressure moves to our East. Rain chances develop.
