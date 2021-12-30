ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A warm and humid Thursday

By Damon Singleton
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignificant southerly winds will help to keep temperatures and humidity unseasonably high and a chance of scattered rain in the forecast for the rest of the week. The next cold front arrives very late on New Year's Day or early Sunday morning bringing showers and storms, strong winds and very cold...

www.wdsu.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
State
Louisiana State
CBS Miami

Cold Front Arrives in South Florida This Monday Adding Relief From A Very Warm Pattern

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold front arrives late this Monday morning so the day will turn cooler and less humid through the afternoon, once the front passed through South Florida. The wind quickly turns from the southwest to the north and northeast on Monday with clouds hanging around over South Florida behind the cold front. The high on Monday will happen early in the day before the cold front sweeps through by early afternoon this Monday. (CBS4) Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures topping 80 degrees right before the front moves through. By mid-afternoon this Monday, the temperatures across South Florida will begin to drop into the mid and lower 70s and by tonight in the 60s. Much cooler by Tuesday morning. (CBS4) South Florida will need a sweater Tuesday morning as we wake up to the upper 50s inland and right at the 60-degree mark in the coastal cities. South Florida can expect seasonable temperatures through Wednesday with pleasant sunshine then warming up again into the 80s by the end of the week with the chances for showers through the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDSU

Freezing in the morning for many

Hard Freeze and Freeze Warnings posted. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s on the North portion of the Northshore. This is where a hard freeze warning is posted. It's a good idea to protect pipes, plants, people and pets. Freeze warning in effect for most areas except the Coast. Lows in the Metro will be in the mid to upper 30s, but there will be the potential for frost. Houma to Belle Chasse line and the River Parishes will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Protect plants, pets and people. Some clouds in the morning may impact the overnight lows preventing them from dropping as much. That will be something to monitor. Not as cold Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Warmer Thursday with rain chances ahead of a cold front moving through the area. Cooler weather Friday. Warms up again this weekend as high pressure moves to our East. Rain chances develop.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Hard Freeze Warning and Freeze Warning

Morning lows drop into the mid to upper 20s on the Northshore. In the hard freeze warning area, go ahead and protect your pipes. In the Freeze Warning area the concern is plants, pets and people. It may not freeze in the Metro, but there is the potential for frost. Mostly clear skies and light wind mean the potential for frost in the warning areas. Not as cold during the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Warmer Wednesday as we pick up an onshore flow. Highs Thursday will be in the low 70s. Cooler Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances begin to go up.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
HONOLULU, HI
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
fourstateshomepage.com

Windy and warm today; Colder with snow possible Thursday morning

Southerly winds will gust up to 40 MPH today, allowing temperatures to warm into the middle 50s for your Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. This is ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures into the upper 30s for highs tomorrow and the middle 20s by Thursday. Late Wednesday night, we’ll be watching a clipper snow system that could bring an inch of accumulation to most of the Four States by Thursday morning. Ground temperatures should be cold enough for travel issues to ensue Thursday morning. This snow would end before lunchtime on Thursday, and temperatures will gradually warm above average again by Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Milder today, but more cold fronts on the way

We'll be on a warming trend for the next 48 hours before our next cold front, which will be weak, cools us down briefly on Thursday and Friday. We'll again warm up for much of the weekend, but yet another front arrives late Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Warmer Tuesday, chance for snow Wednesday

After a very cold start to the week, temperatures will climb back to average Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper teens, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase Tuesday with breezy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

