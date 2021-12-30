ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil posts larger-than-expected primary surplus in November

By Reuters
 4 days ago

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's public sector posted a larger-than-expected primary surplus in November, central bank data showed on Thursday, swinging the fiscal measure from deficit to surplus over the past year.

The public sector surplus excluding interest payments totaled 15.0 billion reais ($2.6 billion), well above the 4.8 billion reais surplus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Brazil's primary surplus in the 12 months through November reached 12.8 billion reais, or 0.15% of GDP, the central bank said, compared to a deficit of 20.4 billion reais in the 12 months through October.

The data reflect stronger-than-expected tax revenues combined with limited growth of public expenditures due to a constitutional spending cap that has come under recent pressure.

States and municipalities have also posted significantly better primary results, benefiting from larger federal government transfers and rising gasoline and electricity prices, which boosted their revenue base.

As a result, government debt as a share of gross domestic product declined to 57.0% in November from 57.1% in October instead of rising to 57.8% as forecast in the Reuters poll.

In November, the central government recorded a 3.5 billion reais surplus, while states and municipalities posted a 11.7 billion reais surplus. State-owned companies recorded a 238 million reais deficit.

The nominal deficit in the month - including interest payments - was 26.6 billion reais, the central bank said, reaching 405.2 billion reais, or 4.71% of GDP in the year through November.

($1 = 5.689 reais)

Reporting by Bernardo Caram Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes and Frances Kerry

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

