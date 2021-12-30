ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering tree collection to run through Jan. 15

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnENH_0dZ44gfh00

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering residents can easily dispose of their Christmas trees after the holiday season, the City of Kettering said.

Last chance for lights in the Miami Valley

According to the City of Kettering, Rumpke Waste and Recycling will be collecting Christmas trees along with the normal trash collection.

Residents can simply place the trees at the curb with the trash bins and Rumpke will pick them up. The City of Kettering did emphasize that trees must have all lights and decorations removed and that trees over 9 feet long must be cut in half.

Sistine frescoes come to Beavercreek mall

Rumpke Waste and Recycling will collect Christmas Trees through January 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Camper fire spreads to 2 homes, displaces 2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two homes were damaged overnight after a camper caught fire on Monday. Around 10:30 pm on January 3, Dayton fire crews responded to a camper fire on Kingsley Avenue. Crews on the scene found the camper had caught the owners’ house on fire as well as a neighboring home, DFD said, melting […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

New year, stricter COVID-19 policies in Miami Valley classrooms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As many school districts across the Miami Valley return to the classroom following the holidays and new year, stricter COVID-19 precautions are being put in place. At Northeastern Local Schools, Superintendent John Kronour said the first day back comes with mask mandates for all. “The pandemic in general has been exhausting […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Significant weather events that shaped 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – December ended the year, and a warm note. The high on Dec. 31 was 58 degrees. Just two degrees shy of breaking the record for the most days with a max temperature at or above 60 degrees. The 1982 record was tied with nine days in the 60s. The average December […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Mike’s Bike Shop opening second shop in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Mike’s Bike Park will be opening its second bike shop in Huber Heights in the first quarter of 2022. Mike’s Bike Park in downtown Dayton is a 50,000 square foot indoor bicycle riding facility as well as Dayton’s only full-service bicycle sales, repair and service shop, according to Mike’s Bike […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Kettering, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Kettering, OH
Government
City
Kettering, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
WDTN

Pet killed in two-story house fire in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A pet was killed in a house fire in Kettering Monday night. Crews were called to the two-story house in the 400 block of Glenridge Road at 7:39 p.m., according to Kettering Dispatch. Kettering Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Lokai told 2 NEWS the family was not inside the house at […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Clayton urges residents to lock their vehicles to prevent break-ins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton warned residents against thefts from vehicles. The City of Clayton reported an increase in thefts from cars in Clayton neighborhoods. They reminded residents to lock their vehicles in a Facebook post on Monday. Both Centerville Police and the City of Trotwood reported car break-ins within the past […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

RTA temporarily reduces services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is going to temporarily reduce its services. To balance the reduction of manpower availability due to pressures from absenteeism and lower ridership, RTA will be scaling back its services. According to RTA, the reduction will occur mostly […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Dayton welcomes new mayor and commissioner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton welcomed its new mayor Monday, Jan. 3. The City of Dayton held a swearing-in ceremony for Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. as he takes the oath of office as Dayton’s next mayor. The ceremony was held at the Dayton Metro Library in the Eichelberger Forum, main floor, at […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio to expand COVID-19 testing in 9 cities, including Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that COVID-19 testing locations will expand in nine Ohio cities, including Dayton. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the additional testing locations will be mobilized with support from the Ohio National Guard. The locations are intended to divert testing traffic from hospital emergency rooms. […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

The pandemic impact on front line workers in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the pandemic continues to drag on and the new omicron variant cases surge, many front-line workers are burning energy at both ends, taking a toll on their mental health. At Miami Valley Hospital, Registered Nurse Amie Ballachino has been working the COVID unit since March of 2020, and says many […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Sugarcreek Township Police meets community-police board standards

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sugarcreek Township Police adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board for which they were awarded a certification. Sugarcreek Township Police joined 548 Ohio agencies in becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. 11 […]
SUGARCREEK, OH
WDTN

Crews investigating fire at self-storage facility in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities responded to a fire at a self-storage complex in Dayton on Sunday afternoon. Regional Dispatch told 2 News the fire started sometime before 1:30 p.m. at the iStorage Dayton at 4820 Trinity Church Rd. Multiple storage units were reportedly on fire. Crews from Harrison Township responded, with help from Clayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

OSHP: Fewer deaths on roadways during New Year’s holiday than 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reported fewer deaths on roadways than the previous year during the New Year’s holiday. During the reporting period of midnight on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, the OSHP reported ten deaths on Ohio’s roadways. Four of the deaths […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Victim identified from Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a homicide in Dayton. According to Sgt. Blackwell with the Dayton Police Department, the shooting happened near Sumac Court and Majestic Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Police confirmed one man died. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office sent out a statement […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley business owners reflect on 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — From COVID-19 and its variants, to pandemic restrictions and the impact of inflation, 2021 presented a whirlwind of challenges for many businesses. For many small businesses in the Miami Valley, staying afloat going into the second year of a pandemic meant learning to be flexible. “It was so many tough lessons […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton restaurants welcome larger crowds to ring in new year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurants in the Miami Valley are ringing in the New Year with events and other festivities. This year’s celebrations are without the COVID-19 restrictions seen in 2020. Dublin Pub in Dayton was busy New Year’s Eve as customers counted down the new year around the globe. “It’s great to come out […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy