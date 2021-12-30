UPDATE: A family member claims the two boys found alone in Nixa

UPDATE– A family member arrived at 8:15 a.m. to claim the boys. Nixa Police is still investigating the incident.

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is needing the public’s help in identifying two young boys.

According to police, the boys were walking along the 800 block of South Main Street at 6:52 a.m. Thursday.

Both are estimated to be under 4-years-old.

If you recognize either of these boys, you are asked to call Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.