Your brother-in-law is back in town. You love him, sure, but the guy is a bonafide beer geek, and he’s always looking for something new, something different. That can get a little exhausting, especially since he comes out here every year, and he’s had everything. Even that brewery serving English milds out of a garage in the office park and that one up the mountains specializing in milkshake IPAs. Where in god’s name are you going to take him now?

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO