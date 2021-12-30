ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video Shows Reptile Park Keepers Jumping on Alligators as They Raid Their Nest for Eggs

KING-5
 5 days ago

Australian Reptile Park keepers took on a...

www.king5.com

One Green Planet

Horror After Dog Caught in Coyote Trap

Gary Tickner has described the situation as “living a nightmare,” after his beloved dog got caught in a coyote trap on one of their hiking trips. Tickner has 10 Great Pyrenees sheepdogs that he often hikes with. Olaf, his 5-year-old Great Pyrenees, recently stepped into a leghold trap during one of these hikes.
ANIMALS
TMZ.com

Terrifying Video of Mountain Lion Coming Face-to-Face with Family Dog

Things could have ended much worse for a family's dog had it not been for a pane of glass stopping a hungry mountain lion from making it dinner. The video, taken by a woman in Colorado, shows her dog named Dash frozen in fear as the mountain lion spots it from outside. The mountain lion seems puzzled by the barrier, trying different ways to get in, even tapping on the glass with its paw.
Fox11online.com

Alligators and zebras, oh my!: Exotic animals made a run for it in 2021

(WLUK) -- An alligator that managed to stage an escape from his Bonduel owner sent social media into a frenzy in 2021. Rex, the alligator, was found three days after he went missing and was returned to owner Steve “Doc” Hopkins of Doc’s Zoo at Doc’s Harley Davidson.
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains

Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a few pictures early on a foggy morning this past October, when he witnessed one of the craziest scenes he’s ever seen in the field. In the midst of the rut, […] The post Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dog found stuffed in container along local road “barely clinging to life” dies at animal hospital

PORT VUE — Humane officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for putting a dog in a plastic container and leaving it on a road in Port Vue. It was Thursday afternoon when a retired police officer was driving on Liberty Way and saw something that just didn’t look right — a plastic container with a partially opened lid on the side of the road by the 15th Street Bridge.
iheart.com

VIDEO: Look what this family found in their Christmas Tree !

This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.

