Sony has announced that numerous titles will be added to its PlayStation Now lineup tomorrow on January 4, 2022. This game catalog will be graced by the following titles:. Even after its recently modernized re-release, Final Fantasy XII remains one of the most underrated titles in the series. While its story is more of an acquired taste, the explorative majesty and gameplay variety this game houses are second to none. It also has modern conveniences like turbo mode, making progression far less of a chore.

