ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JetBlue cuts hundreds of flights through mid-January, expecting more omicron sick calls

By Leslie Josephs, @lesliejosephs
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue will cut about 1,280 flights from Dec. 30 through Jan. 13. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve due to bad weather and a wave of Covid-19 among flight crews. JetBlue said the schedule cuts will help avoid last-minute cancellations. JetBlue Airways is cutting more than...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations At LAX, Elsewhere Continue To Disrupt Travel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues. “My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.” On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. “We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights.  And the check-out screen wasn’t working.” Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

Flight Delays, Cancellations Persist At Dallas Airports Due To COVID-19 And Winter Weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the start of a new week, some people are still trying to make it home after numerous flight cancellations and delays over the weekend. It’s left several people stuck in North Texas. The people who are flying said there’s a lot of stress when it comes to traveling, especially during this time of year, but everyone has the same goal: to get back home. “All of our flights got changed, I had to rebook the flight twice just to get them home today,” said Nathan Lighthart. For four days, Lighthart said he has been trying to find a way home...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Skywest Airlines#Alaska Airlines#Flight Attendants#Covid#Public Health#Jetblue Airways#United Airlines#Delta Air Lines#American Airlines#Cnbc#Flightaware#Skywest#Cdc
simpleflying.com

Which Was The Most On-Time Airline Last Year?

With 2021 in the bag, airlines will be looking back at their performance and seeing where they can improve. There are some expected results but plenty of surprises when looking at which operators were the most on time. Cirium has shared a report highlighting the airlines that are most frequently...
WSAV News 3

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

(AP) — A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with pandemic-caused shortages of airline workers to push flight cancellations to a holiday-season high, creating more frustration for travelers just trying to get home. More than 3,000 U.S. flights and about 4,700 worldwide were canceled by late afternoon Monday on the East Coast, […]
CBS News

More than 2,500 flights canceled for second day in a row

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. More than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware. That followed Saturday's...
The Independent

More than 2,400 US flights are canceled as Omicron and adverse weather continues to cause travel chaos

More than 2,400 US flights were canceled on Sunday as the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and adverse weather conditions continued to cause travel chaos over the holiday season.A total of 2,449 flights within, into or out of the US on Sunday had been canceled by 4pm ET while 5,251 additional US flights were subjected to delays, according to tracking website FlightAware.com.Key US travel destinations Chicago and Denver were the worst-affected airports worldwide to be hit by cancellations, with 276 outgoing and 20 incoming flights canceled at Chicago O’Hare International and 141 outgoing and 172 incoming canceled at Denver...
CBS Baltimore

Snowstorm Cancels Hundreds Of Flights On Busy Travel Day, Travelers Stranded At BWI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday travel season may be wrapping up, but the travel troubles are far from over at airports across the country, including BWI.  Wintry weather combined with the impacts of COVID-19 continues to frustrate travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed Monday. “It’s a very ugly mess,” said Sheryl Silveramore. “We’re just kind of stuck here,” said Amanda Singleton. Travelers at BWI were left stranded and frustrated Monday.  “Since Sunday I’ve been here and I’m not going to leave until tomorrow,” said Anthony Mackey.  This latest round of cancellations comes as a winter storm moves through Maryland Monday morning,...
CBS Chicago

Thousands Stranded Across The Country As Weather, COVID Cases Leave Flights Canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter weather has left thousands of families stranded as flights across the country are canceled in the middle of holiday travel. On Sunday alone, O’Hare International Airport saw 567 flgihts canceled. Another 70 were canceled from Midway. About 2,000 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled over the weekend. As of 5:30 p.m., O’Hare had seen 570 canceled flights on Sunday alone. Another 72 flights were canceled at Midway. Delays were averaging 17 minutes at O’Hare and 23 minutes at Midway. “I’m in Chicago. The last time I saw Lisa and the kids was back Dec. 28,” said Vito Mazza. His...

Comments / 0

Community Policy