CK PROJECT ON TRACK

The Door County Board of Supervisors agreed to advance money to keep the Cana Island Lighthouse Restoration Project on track. The unanimous vote on Dec. 14 was, specifically, to transfer up to $700,000 from the county’s unassigned fund balance – and use $50,000 from its Cana Island Reserve Fund – to act as an interest-free, temporary loan for the project. The bridge loan was needed to complete the fourth and final phase, which includes restoration of the lightkeeper’s house and the light-tower interior.
The New Your City Department of City Planning (DCP) last week launched the Capital Planning Explorer, a new, map-based website aimed at increasing transparency around capital planning, according to a DCP press release. The Capital Planning Explorer website describes the new tool as "a place for the public and planners to access the maps and data that they need to better plan for investments in neighborhoods and collaborate with one another."
First flight of a Dornier 228 converted to run on hydrogen-electric power by ZeroAvia has slipped into 2022, although the advanced propulsion developer is confident in the progress it is making, with the installed system powered up for the first time on 22 December. ZeroAvia had hoped the modified Do...
After many calls for another round of stimulus checks, the government has responded with a $1400 payment at the start of this year. The checks are part of the new American Rescue Plan, officially known as Economic Impact Payments. These have been beneficial to people who were struggling financially under...
MORE THAN 345,000 people will receive new stimulus payments worth between $600 and $2000 thanks to new emergency legislation passed at the end of 2021. The Navajo council voted to send checks worth up to $2,000 to eligible adults and $600 for each child, using a $557million bank of federal coronavirus relief funds.
Yes, it’s a manufactured home, but if you’re just starting out or just want to downsize, this could be just the ticket. This brand new 399 square foot tiny home will cost you about $65,000 or just over $300 a month if you finance it with 20% down. Other expenses like lot rent will bring the total to about $895 a month, which is still less than most rents in the area. Obviously, the more cash a buyer puts down, the less the payment will be.
THE first COLA social security payments of 2022 will be sent out in 17 days for those with a birthday between the 11th and 20th of this month. Payments this year will be 5.9 percent larger than in 2021, following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in just under 40 years, representing a rise of $92 for retirees.
If you are one of the 75% of Americans who receive a tax refund annually, 2022 could bring an unwelcome surprise. Your tax refund could be smaller, non-existent, or you may even find that you owe the...
COVID-19 infections produced by the Omicron virus strain have increased in number in the United States, highlighting the necessity of implementing the fourth stimulation check. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is lobbying Congress to enact legislation that would pay an additional $1,400 stimulus check to seniors. The cost...
The proposal put forth by Stowe Mountain Resort was aimed at alleviating traffic, but the review board had concerns about how it would impact the character of the area.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Stowe board rejects parking lot proposal for ski area.
Investing.com – CK Asset Holdings Ltd (HK:1113) said on Friday that the company had agreed to sell its two aircraft-leasing businesses for $4.28 billion, enhancing its strategic focus and exits this sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. CK Asset shares in Hong Kong jumped 3.35% to HK$47.75 ($6.12) by 11:34...
Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more
Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
The payments we’re referring to are the final so-called “plus-up”...
Comments / 0