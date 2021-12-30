ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

NEW RECORD: Palm Beach County COVID Positivity Rate Now 24 Percent

CDC: One Quarter Of All COVID-19 Tests In PBC Are Positive, 395 Percent Increase In New Cases.

HHS: 39 Die In Florida Hospitals From COVID On Wednesday.

More than 4M positive COVID-19 tests have been logged in Florida, accoridng to CDC.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If the CDC numbers are correct, roughly one-quarter of all COVID-19 tests processed over the past seven days in Palm Beach County are positive. We believe this is the highest positivity rate — ever — for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.

The official positivity rate of 23.63 percent represents an 11.34 percent increase over the rolling seven-day period. At least 11,812 new COVID-19 cases were logged over the period which is a 395.47 percent increase.

Statewide, 62,390 people have died with an official death cause as COVID-19. At least 4,012,152 cases of COVID-19 have been logged in Florida, with 46,923 cases logged on Tuesday — in data released late Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports that 1,439 adults were admitted to Florida hospitals for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 68 children under age 18. There are now 4,314 adults and 119 children hospitalized in Florida for COVID-19.

Wednesday’s Florida COVID death count, according to HHS, is 39.

