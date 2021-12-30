ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson Fire Department: 5 structural fires extinguished in 3 days

By Carina Branson
KSN News
 7 days ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) has had its hands full this week, extinguishing a total of five structural fires.

HFD would like to remind everyone to please use caution with the colder temperatures coming in. Use caution when discarding ashes and/or cigarettes, preferably into a non-combustible container with a lid. In addition, ensure that all wood-burning appliances be installed and maintained by professionals. Finally, remember to check your smoke detectors to ensure they operate correctly.

First Fire

    Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department
    Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department

On Monday, Dec. 27, at 5:36 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a home located at 526 E. 2nd St. Upon arrival, firefighters found an unoccupied home with heavy smoke coming out of all windows. The fire was brought under control by 5:45 a.m.

The structure resident was displaced and is receiving assistance from American Redcross.

The investigation is still open and ongoing at this time.

HFD was assisted by Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Evergy, Kansas Gas Service, Hutchinson PublicWorks and Royers Tree Service.

Second Fire

Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department

On Monday, Dec. 27, at 8:38 a.m., while fire crews picked up the equipment from the previous fire, HFD was disputed to another structure fire at 110 Carlton Road. Firefighters found heavy fire mainly coming from the side exterior of the home. The fire was ruled under control as of 8:50 a.m.

Investigators determined that the fire started due to discarded fireplace ashes in the trash bin.

HFD was assisted by Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Evergy, Kansas Gas Service, Hutchinson PublicWorks and Royers Tree Service.

Third Fire

    Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department
    Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 4:15 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a fire located at 628 E. Ave C. Street . Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached garage on fire. The garage was occupied at the time of the fire, but the occupant was able to self-evacuate before HPD’s arrival. The fire spread to two neighboring homes due to extreme radiant heat. Occupants of both residences were evacuated by fire personnel with no injuries. The fire was brought under control by 4:55 a.m.

All six adult occupants were displaced and are receiving assistance from American Redcross.

Investigators determined that the fire started due to an improperly installed wood-burning stove in the detached garage.

HFD was assisted by Hutchinson/Reno Co. Emergency Communications, Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Evergy, Kansas Gas Service, and Hutchinson Public Works.

Fourth fire

Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 12:22 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to 315 William Street for a structural fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached garage fully engulfed in fire. The initial attempt to extinguish the fire was thwarted by the explosion of stored fireworks. The fire was managed to be brought under control by 12:50 p.m. No occupant or firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire investigation is still open and ongoing at this time.

HFD was assisted by Hutchinson Police Department, Hutchinson/Reno Co. Emergency Communications, Evergy, and Kansas Gas Service.

Fifth fire

Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 2:20 p.m., while fire crews were clearing a previous fire, the HFD was dispatched to 322 E. Osborne St for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of a residential home. Search and Rescue confirmed that the structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Crews managed to bring the fire under control by 2:45 p.m.

The structure resident was displaced and is receiving assistance from American Redcross.

The investigation is still open and ongoing at this time.

HFD was assisted by Hutchinson/Reno Co. Emergency Communications, Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Evergy, and Kansas Gas Service.

