Las Vegas, NV

Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offers coping tips ahead of New Year's

By Matt Kling
Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of New Year's, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is offering tips for anyone touched by 1 October to ease any anxiety that can come from hearing fireworks and other seasonal triggers. Mental health professionals offer these suggestions for...

www.fox5vegas.com

