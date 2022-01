Some of the best speckled trout fishing along the bridges in Lake Pontchartrain happen in October and November. The mild temperatures that fall brings to the area is the perfect recipe for trout chasing baitfish and shrimp along the pilings of the Causeway and Trestles. But December is usually a different story when it comes to catching trout along the bridges. However, this year we have seen the warmest December in over a decade. The mild temperatures have translated into a prolonged speckled trout bite in Lake Pontchartrain, a bit of a Christmas present for saltwater anglers on the Northshore.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO