City of Calumet issued the following announcement on Dec. 31. By Executive Order of Mayor Thaddeus Jones, the deadline for Liquor License renewal shall be extended until further notice due to Covid-19 constraints. There will be no enforcement action taken during this grace period. If you are a local business with a Liquor License, please contact the office of Mayor Jones at cjones@calumetcity.org to ensure that we have your most up-to-date contact information to receive information regarding Liquor License renewals. Thank you and have a great New Years Holiday!

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO