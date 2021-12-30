Valley Center police asking for help in finding individual who shot cat

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center Police Department and Valley Center Animal Control are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) who shot a cat.

Denver, an orange Persian, was out exploring on Sunday, Dec. 26, when he was shot, according to VCPD.

Denver lives in the Valley Creek Subdivision, but Valley Center police say the shooting might have happened in the Wetland Park area.

Denver was hit by a saboted pellet that came from an air rifle, according to VCPD.

Denver survived the shooting, but will have to live the rest of his life with the pellet inside his chest cavity.

Valley Center police and Valley Center Animal Control ask that if you have any information that would help identify the person(s) responsible for this to please call animal control at 316-755-7325 .

