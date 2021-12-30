ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory Hills, IL

Lukas Cepronas ranks 6,458th in Boys’ 18 bracket in November

By South Cook News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHickory Hills tennis player Lukas Cepronas finished 6,458th in November in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association....

