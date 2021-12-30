Arizona now has 80 options for specialty license plates
The state Department of Transportation says the addition of 15 new specialty license plates means Arizona vehicle owners now have more than...www.knau.org
The state Department of Transportation says the addition of 15 new specialty license plates means Arizona vehicle owners now have more than...www.knau.org
I live in Arizona and that is the most assanine thing I have heard yet. there should be ONE license plate per state like in the OLDEN days so you will know what state the car is from when it side swipes you.......
Comments / 5