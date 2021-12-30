ZIP Code 60483 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Nov. 20

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau argues data behind the new vaccine passport mandate for Cook County raises more questions than it provides answers. “A news dump of this magnitude just days before Christmas is Cook County sending a clear message that they are on the side of politics instead of common sense,” Pekau said. “If this is such an emergency, why are they waiting until Jan. 3 to impose these new mandates? I highly question the intentions of the politicians making these decisions when they have yet to provide any data indicating that restaurants, indoor entertainment facilities, or gyms are the source of COVID.”

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO