ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Upstate group giving out 2,000 handmade hats, scarves New Year's Day

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStitch by stitch, a group of...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate hospitals welcome New Year's babies to start 2022

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Prisma Health Greenville Memorial and Bon Secours St. Francis announced that they welcomed multiple babies on New Years Day. Proud parents Jess and Frankie Williams welcomed their son Jaxon Williams. Jaxon was born at 2:26 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 14.4 ounces and 19.75 inches in length.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate#Scarves
kgns.tv

Harmony’s Glitter and Glue Club donates handmade scarves

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A heart-warming donation was dropped off at a local homeless shelter last week. The special gifts not only were one-of-a -kind but also handmade by local students. The Harmony Science Academy Glitter and Glue Club has been working hard crocheting beautiful scarves all semester long. The...
LAREDO, TX
WRDW-TV

Georgia woman crochets, donates 100 handmade winter hats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just their second year, the community is already catching on. “Word is spreading. Everyone is excited for this; everyone wants to help,” said Courtney Carpenter, with Canday’s Heating, Air & Cooling. The Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign getting the attention of those looking...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Children’s Board Create Hats, Scarves, Mittens for Children’s Fund

Members of the Oswego Children’s Board got together for the second year in a row to create hats, scarves and mittens to donate to the Children’s Fund, Inc. for their Christmas gift give-away. Shown are LaDonna Tucker, co-president of Children’s Board, Val Gerber, co-chair of the Scholarship Committee,...
OSWEGO, NY
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg bar prepares for New Year's Eve

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - New Year's Eve events are gearing up in the Upstate. Over in Spartanburg, if you check out the bars, you'll notice plenty of events to get into. However, some residents say the Omicron variant is making them think twice about going out. Owner of Dalaney's...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate hospitals welcome New Year's babies to start 2022

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Prisma Health Greenville Memorial and Bon Secours St. Francis announced that they welcomed multiple babies on New Years Day. Proud parents Jess and Frankie Williams welcomed their son Jaxon Williams. Jaxon was born at 2:26 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 14.4 ounces and 19.75 inches in length.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy