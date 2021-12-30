ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Nisha Persaud's side hustle is creating at-home manicure boxes that are beloved by celebs and have been featured in luxury campaigns

By Dominic-Madori Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4rwN_0dZ41hjT00
Danisha "Nisha" Persaud.

Danisha "Nisha" Persaud

  • Danisha "Nisha" Persaud 's side hustle is creating at-home manicure kits.
  • She started the business during the pandemic and has already received celebrity attention.
  • This is part of Insider's entrepreneur series "Star, Rising," which highlights early entrepreneurs.

Name: Danisha "Nisha" Persaud

Age: 28

Location: Jersey City, New Jersey

Business: A company called The Clawset, which makes at-home luxury press-on-manicure kits.

Background: When the pandemic hit, Persaud couldn't go out to get her nails done anymore. So she created an at-home manicure set that allowed her to do her own nails.

In May 2020, she turned her hobby into a bona-fide side hustle, launching The Clawset and selling at-home manicure boxes on her website. She promoted it on Instagram so people could start doing their nails at home. Each box contains acrylic nails, patterns, and polish, all designed by Persaud. She is part of the record 4.4 million Americans who started businesses last year as more people sought to leave toxic work environments, pick up extra income, or simply pursue their passions.

"The pandemic really pushed me to go for my dreams," Persaud told Insider. "Nail salons were closed. My brand helped people keep their nails slayed when things got hard."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npp1O_0dZ41hjT00
The Clawset boxes.

Danisha "Nisha" Persaud

Growth: The company has raked in revenue in the six figures since its launch, according to documents seen by Insider, and increased sales by 1,000% year over year, with Persaud's nails being featured in advertisements for the likes of Sunglass Hut and Brandon Blackwood.

Her work has been reposted on social media by Cardi B , received a shoutout by Megan Thee Stallion in a video, and gifted to the model Teyana Taylor for her baby shower. It has been reposted by actors such as Niecy Nash and was worn by Kyla Pratt on the cover of RoyalTee magazine . Persaud has over 16,000 followers on Instagram and receives an average of 100,000 impressions each month on Instagram, according to analytics seen by Insider.

Now the company has expanded into making merchandise, including custom durags.

Before The Clawset: Since 2015, Persaud has been an educator at an elementary school, where she works with grades six through eight.

Challenges: She finds herself working long nights as a one-woman team and has to stay focused and find time to bring her ideas to light. "That can be super overwhelming," she said. "But I know one day, I'll have an empire."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ak647_0dZ41hjT00
Nail designs by Persaud.

Danisha "Nisha" Persaud

Business advice: "You will lose friends, but that's OK," she said. "The universe is making room for you to blossom."

Business mentor: She said the digital marketer Karen Civil was one of the first people to support her business idea. One day, when Persaud was feeling down, she reached out to Civil, who reminded her that everything happens for a reason. "Honor the changes that are happening because the blessings are inside of it," Persaud said Civil told her. "Small hiccups shall pass."

Why now is the best time to start a business: She said the pandemic had given people time to reflect and find their passions again. "It gave us time to think and dream," Persaud added. "So go for your dreams — we don't have forever to wonder 'what if.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNzwN_0dZ41hjT00
The nail station where Persaud designs her boxes.

Danisha "Nisha" Persaud

On hiring: It's just Persaud operating the company right now. "I hope to expand soon," she said. "I could definitely use the help."

On managing burnout: She likes to light candles and lie down to rest. She takes time to sleep in and watch her favorite TV shows. Often, she watches the sunset and goes for long drives, while blasting her favorite songs. "Sometimes, I shut off my phone for a few hours and just give my mind and soul the time to rest," Persaud said. "It's so important to give yourself that. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Plus-size model claims fashion industry puts ‘slim models in fat suits’ in viral TikTok

A plus-size model has sparked outrage after she shared a fashion industry “secret” on TikTok.Norwegian model Karoline Bjornelykke, whose TikTok username is @coolquinn, posted a video explaining that she is sometimes expected to wear “padding” in order to appear in ads wearing clothes larger than her size.Bjornelykke, 25, is considered a plus-size model despite wearing size 10/12 (EU38/40), between two to three sizes smaller than the average British woman, whose dress size is 16.But she is sometimes booked by brands that carry clothing sizes 16 and up, she says in the video.“If you have eyes, you can see that I’m...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Civil
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Kyla Pratt
Person
Teyana Taylor
Footwear News

Izabel Goulart Masters Glam Nautical Style in Metallic Crop Top, Mini Skirt & the ‘Barbie Feet’ Pose in St. Barts

Izabel Goulart rides a boat style. The model posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her enjoying some fun on a boat in St. Barts in a frilly, chic outfit. For the ensemble, Goulart donned a flouncy crop top that featured long bishop sleeves with a sleek tie. The matching skirt featured a gathered waistline and a fluffy hemline that bopped and moved as Goulart traveled down the boat’s stairs. Both pieces have a metallic pattern strewn throughout that added a nice pop of sparkle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) Goulart didn’t wear any...
APPAREL
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore Head-to-Toe Spandex For Christmas

Kim Kardashian is finishing off the year in her signature 2021 style: head-to-toe Spandex by Balenciaga. From her Saturday Night Live bodysuit to her iconic Met Gala face-covering 'fit, the reality star sported this trend all year long, so why would Christmas be any different?. On Monday, Kardashian shared an...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manicure#Clawset#Polish#Americans#Sunglass Hut#Cardi B#Royaltee
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner just got the prettiest tortoiseshell tip manicure

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner is a trendsetter – from that cut-out wedding guest dress (which quite literally broke the internet), to her and Kim Kardashian's contrasting Met Gala getups. It's no wonder then, that she's even leading the way when it comes to manicures, and her latest nail look has found itself at the top of our list of trends to try in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Heavenly Kimes Shows Her "Beautiful Babies" in Matching Holiday Pajamas

Dr. Heavenly Kimes seldom posts pictures with her three children, but when she does, they're always worth the wait. The Married to Medicine cast member recently shared not one, but two adorable photos of her and her family getting into the holiday spirit while sporting matching pajamas. In the first...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Lands Major Beauty Campaign

Ye's newest love landed a major beauty campaign for a makeup collaboration between Netflix's hit series Bridgerton and the renowned Pat McGrath Labs. Vinetria, the 22-year-old model most recently romantically connected to the DONDA rapper, is serving up face in the campaign. Page Six obtained some of the photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Sofía Vergara Shows Off $1,450 Crystal Gucci Sweatshirt While Shopping At XIV Karats In Beverly Hills — Get The Look For Less

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Sofia Vergara was seen doing some jewelry shopping at XIV Karats, Ltd in Beverly Hills on Thursday, December...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Business Insider

Business Insider

347K+
Followers
22K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy