The Year in Music 2021: The Beatles: Get Back docuseries doesn’t let down Fab Four fans
By Syndicated Content
go955.com
5 days ago
In late November, Beatles fans were treated to the docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, a joyous, reverent and lengthy look at the January 1969 recording sessions that yielded the band’s final studio album, Let It Be. Directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, Get Back was...
Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
Denis O’Dell, the British film producer whose association with The Beatles earned him the rare honor of being mentioned, if obliquely, in one of the group’s songs, died of natural causes at his home in Spain last night. He was 98.
His death was announced to the Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal, by son Arran O’Dell.
O’Dell had worked on a number of films, including It’s A Wonderful World, Tread Softly Stranger (both 1958) and The Playboy of the Western World (1962) when he signed on as associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, beginning an association with The Beatles...
The best reissues of the year include a total immersion Beatles experience, a panoply of 50th anniversary Philadelphia International Records releases, Joni Mitchell and John Coltrane rarities, a Latin Soul dance party, a Bruce Springsteen live show, a hip-hop classic by The Roots and a Philly jazz iconoclast getting his due.
Peter Jackson’s three part Get Back docu-series shines the light of day on hundreds of hours’ worth of film and audio for fans to enjoy. If you’re an engineer and a fan who’s watching it, we’ve got an extra added bonus game to play…. While...
During the month of January in 1969, the Beatles came together to create a multimedia project that would include a TV special, a live show (their first in years), and a documentary. This was the genesis of Get Back, an intimate look at the Beatles’ composition of two of their most heralded albums, Abbey Road (1969) and Let it Be (1970). The group—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—sat in their studio (and various other locations) to record new songs for a live show sometime later in the month. The entire time, cameras were watching them, recording their laughs, disputes, mistakes, tea breaks, and hit-making. This docuseries consists of three episodes, each averaging 2.5 hours in length, and was released on Disney+ this past Thanksgiving weekend.
Last year, Regina King adapted One Night in Miami, a speculative play about what might have happened in the hotel room where Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown hung out, goofed around, and debated the cultural and political climate of the day. Such plays are irresistible, because who wouldn’t want to have been a fly on the wall where greatness occurred, to be, as they say in Hamilton, in the “Room Where It Happened”?
In the new film “The Beatles: Get Back,” “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson tries to dispel the myth of the the Beatles’ breakup. In 1970, Michael Lindsay-Hogg released “Let It Be,” a film documenting the band’s recording sessions for their eponymous album. The movie depicted George Harrison arguing with Paul McCartney – and it hit theaters shortly after news of the band’s breakup emerged. Many filmgoers at the time assumed this depicted the days and weeks during which everything fell apart.
A half-century ago, The Beatles reigned supreme in the heyday of AM radio and rec room hi-fi turntables. Like many youngsters who were another decade or so away from scoring a driver’s license, I lived and breathed in anticipation of hearing the newest release from the 20th century’s greatest musical group.
With 2021 now in the rear-view mirror, it’s a good time to look ahead at some of the artists planning to release new music in the new year — including John Mellencamp, Bryan Adams and Tears for Fears. Mellencamp’s new album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, will be released...
We interrupt our usual (well, semi-usual) Home Stretch sports column to bring you a few words about “Get Back.”. The three-part, nearly eight-hour series involving the Beatles, appears on Disney Plus. There are numerous twists and turns to what the producers, and the band, hoped to accomplish, but in...
The Beatles disbanded in 1970 due to several factors. But, the public appears to have pointed fingers, as well, to Yoko Ono, who married John Lennon a year earlier. Yoko OnoMilton Martínez/Secretaría de Cultura via Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México/Flickr/CC BY.
This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
The thorny subject of the greatest guitar solo of all time has long been a fiercely contested debate, probably because every solo is different. How do you compare, say, “Comfortably Numb” with “Crazy Train,” or “Stairway to Heaven” with “Sultans of Swing”? It’s impossible. Still, public opinion ebbs and flows, and we wanted to find out which solos currently rank among our readers as the greatest of them all.
"Get Back fits best into the 'hangout movie' genre, a term usually attributed to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who has described it as the sort of film where 'you hang out with the characters so much that they actually become your friends,'" says Alissa Wilkinson of the Disney+ docuseries from Peter Jackson. "Hangout films, he says, tend to run long precisely because it takes a while to get to know someone and like them. Think of Dazed and Confused, or The Big Lebowski, or Everybody Wants Some! And that’s exactly what Get Back is, as a few critics have noted. It’s a rock doc, crafted by Jackson from footage shot by Lindsay-Hogg for the 81-minute 1970 documentary Let It Be, about the making of the album of the same name. Get Back pokes its nose into the band’s working process (and takes its title from Let It Be’s working title). Jackson has called Get Back a 'documentary about a documentary,' and he’s not wrong. Shot entirely in January 1969, the film at times feels like it’s aimed at generating playful agita in those of us who like to have a plan, stick to it, and hit our deadlines — something the band keeps failing at as deadlines slip. (Poor, exasperated Paul and I seem to share this quality.)"
Of all David Bowie’s personas and musical guises through the years – from Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke, to the hippy art pop of Hunky Dory and his drum ’n’ bass experimentation in the Nineties – perhaps the musician’s most intriguing phase came in the summer of 1974, when he underwent arguably his most radical reinvention.
The Rolling Stones made some very sad and very happy news in 2021. The sad news was that the band lost its beloved drummer, Charlie Watts, who died in August at the age of 80 after playing with the group for over 58 years. The happy news was that, after...
Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
