The Year in Music 2021: The Beatles: Get Back docuseries doesn’t let down Fab Four fans

"Get Back fits best into the 'hangout movie' genre, a term usually attributed to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who has described it as the sort of film where 'you hang out with the characters so much that they actually become your friends,'" says Alissa Wilkinson of the Disney+ docuseries from Peter Jackson. "Hangout films, he says, tend to run long precisely because it takes a while to get to know someone and like them. Think of Dazed and Confused, or The Big Lebowski, or Everybody Wants Some! And that’s exactly what Get Back is, as a few critics have noted. It’s a rock doc, crafted by Jackson from footage shot by Lindsay-Hogg for the 81-minute 1970 documentary Let It Be, about the making of the album of the same name. Get Back pokes its nose into the band’s working process (and takes its title from Let It Be’s working title). Jackson has called Get Back a 'documentary about a documentary,' and he’s not wrong. Shot entirely in January 1969, the film at times feels like it’s aimed at generating playful agita in those of us who like to have a plan, stick to it, and hit our deadlines — something the band keeps failing at as deadlines slip. (Poor, exasperated Paul and I seem to share this quality.)"

11 DAYS AGO