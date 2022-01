Renee Thronson is 66-year-old woman who has battled cancer for 3 years. She never thought she would be starting a battle for homelessness and affordable housing in the U.S. It all started when a new property management company purchased her apartment complex. She had resided at the complex for 4 years and intended to live there until she could no longer care for herself. The new owners of the complex are currently remodeling units. When her lease ends her rent will be $300 to $400 more than she currently pays. She simply cannot afford to live at her current residence.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO