NFL Draft: One of Nation's Top Wide Receivers Declares

After an illustrious career in Columbus, Ohio, OSU receiver Chris Olave has decided to forego his bowl game and prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. A prospect that has been on the radar of many for some time, Olave is a polished playmaker ready to make an immediate impact at the next level.

The six-foot-one, 189-pounds wideout from San Ysidro, CA, was a mainstay for the Buckeyes passing attack the last four seasons. He finishes his career at Ohio State with career totals, including 176 receptions, 2,711 yards, and 35 touchdowns. A coverage nightmare, Olave is best described in one word: smooth.

His route running and footwork stand out immediately when watching Olave's tape. He has an uncanny ability to drop his hips and explode at the top of routes. He works the sideline well and lined up in multiple positions in the Ohio State's Scheme.

It's not all just polish and nuance for Olave though, he is a superb athlete and moves well after the catch. He may not be the tallest for his position, but he climbs for the ball and has make-you-miss ability in space. In a very deep draft class at the wide receiver position, Olave will look to add to his resume with impressive athletic testing. Should his pre-draft evaluation go well, look for Olave to be off the board early come April's draft.

