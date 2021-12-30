ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

New COVID studies show promise for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster

By Joe Palca
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
A health care worker holds doses of J&J vaccines at the Gandhi Phoenix Settlement in Bhambayi township, South Africa, on Sept. 24. A study of the J&J booster shot in the country had promising results against the omicron variant. Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POcXP_0dZ4103b00

Two new studies of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster showed promise against the omicron variant at a time when public health officials are urgently recommending booster shots against the fast-spreading variant.

One study was conducted in some 69,000 health care workers in South Africa. Results showed the vaccine reduced hospitalizations by 85% when comparing people who got two doses of the J&J vaccine to people who had a single dose.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two initial doses before a booster six months later, Johnson & Johnson is a single shot that can be followed by a booster dose after at least two months for people 18 and older.

The booster study was done at a time when omicron was the dominant variant in South Africa.

"This data should reassure healthcare workers who have not taken their booster to get vaccinated as soon as possible," said Dr. Nicholas Crisp, the deputy director general of the South African National Department of Health.

A second study from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston showed that blood from people who had received booster doses of the J&J vaccine had strong immune responses to omicron in the lab — stronger even than the response produced by a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. The stronger the immune response in the lab, the more likely the vaccine will prove effective at preventing serious illness in the real world.

Neither study has yet appeared in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna have proven crucial to protecting against severe disease with omicron, which is causing a high rate of breakthrough infections among people who are vaccinated. Unvaccinated people remain at much higher risk of hospitalization and death.

It is still unclear how long booster protection lasts, however.

Comments / 9

john p
4d ago

I got the J&J vaccine thanks god I’m still here !!! So I guess it depends on each person how the body will take these vaccine !!

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston

So you’re vaccinated and you just tested positive for COVID. Here’s what to do next.

With the omicron variant spreading rapidly, the United States is all but certain to see a sharp rise in breakthrough coronavirus infections among vaccinated people. These cases were relatively rare in the pre-omicron days, but the new variant has shown an ability to slip past the body’s first line of immune defenses. That means many Americans who have gotten the shots will at some point test positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid#J J#Omicron#Pfizer Covid
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
DEALBREAKER

New Unfortunate COVID Vaccine Side Effect: Having To Go To The Office

As it happens, not only are New York’s bankers and brokers able to do pretty mu ch everything they used to in the office from home, but on balance, they’d rather prefer to, especially the younger ones. And while in the face of the COVID-19 omicron variant companies are once again rejiggering their return-to-office plans, it seems there’s only one surefire way to ensure you never have to set foot in one again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Vaccinated Isn’t Enough: Omicron Carries the Risk of Long Covid

When President Joe Biden took the podium on the afternoon of Dec. 21 to address the country amid the massive surge in Covid-19 cases from the highly transmissible Omicron variant, he promised to give it to us straight. But despite providing additional details and updates to his Covid-19 action plan, and making a World War II-era plea to unvaccinated individuals (“Honest to God, I believe it’s your patriotic duty [to get vaccinated]”), he didn’t deliver. Taking great pains to avoid mixed messaging on the effectiveness of the existing vaccines — which, to be clear, are extremely effective in preventing severe illness...
U.S. POLITICS
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer Disclosed Bad News Regarding Its COVID-19 Vaccine For Children

Drugmaker Pfizer unleashed disappointing reports on Friday, stating that the outcomes of clinical tests of its low-dose Corona Virus vaccine on youthful kids aged 2-5 revealed a loss to make the desired immune reaction in that age frame. As a consequence, Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer’s director of vaccine investigation, informed investors...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hngn.com

Anthony Fauci Claims Americans' Life Without Strict Measures Could Start Within Months Despite COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases Surge in US

Despite a steep increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the country's top infectious disease expert warned on Wednesday that a transition to living without tight pandemic safeguards might begin in "months." Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, spoke of living with a virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy