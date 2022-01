WILSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A staple in the Ellsworth County town of Wilson, the Schermerhorn and Lang building has served its community since 1883. Many businesses operated in the building over the years, but for the last decade, it has sat empty. Storms damaged the building twice within the past year: once last May and again last month. The December storm that wreaked havoc with wind gusts approaching triple digits in some areas proved to be stronger than the old building could withstand.

