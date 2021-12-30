ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New benchmark for surface radiation dataset over East Asia-Pacific region

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint research team led by Prof. Husi Letu from the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a new dataset, East Asia-Pacific longwave/shortwave downward radiation at the surface data set (2016–2020), from the new generation geostationary satellite Himawari-8. Their study...

phys.org

WDEZ 101.9 FM

ADB sees Asia Pacific remittances up 6.7% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022

MANILA (Reuters) – Remittances to the Asia Pacific region from citizens working abroad could grow 6.7% this year and 5.9% next year, after a 2% slump in 2020, underpinned by further easing of COVID-19 curbs in advanced economies, the Asian Development Bank said. In absolute terms, remittances to the...
MARKETS
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as multiple regional markets are closed for Christmas holidays

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday, with multiple major markets in the region closed for holidays. Mainland Chinese stocks closed mixed, with the Shanghai composite dipping fractionally to 3,615.97 while the Shenzhen component rose slightly to around 14,715.65. China's industrial profits in November jumped 9% from last year, data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics showed.
MARKETS
Phys.org

NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

NASA's new space telescope is on the verge of completing the riskiest part of its mission—unfolding and tightening a huge sunshade—after ground controllers fixed a pair of problems, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Liquid-metal experiment provides insight into the heating mechanism of the sun's corona

Why the sun's corona reaches temperatures of several million degrees Celsius is one of the great mysteries of solar physics. A "hot" trail to explain this effect leads to a region of the solar atmosphere just below the corona, where sound waves and certain plasma waves travel at the same speed. In an experiment using the molten alkali metal rubidium and pulsed high magnetic fields, a team from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), a German national lab, has developed a laboratory model, and for the first time experimentally confirmed the theoretically predicted behavior of these plasma waves—so-called Alfvén waves—as the researchers report in the journal Physical Review Letters.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

From Dyakonov-Cherenkov radiation to Dyakonov surface optics

Cherenkov radiation by swift charged particles in a dielectric medium has been used for a long time as an effective means for particle detection and measurements of their energy1,2,3,4,5. Now a team led by Prof. Yu Luo from Singapore considers a situation when the particle emits surface electromagnetic waves at the interface between an isotropic and a uniaxial-birefringent medium (Dyakonov surface waves6). The resulting Dyakonov-Cherenkov radiation is shown to be highly sensitive to both the value and the direction of the particle velocity7. In particular, it is shown that close to the Cherenkov threshold, the radiation intensity can be several orders of magnitude greater than that in traditional Cherenkov detectors. These new features allow to determine simultaneously the magnitude and direction of particle velocities on a compact platform (Fig. 1).
PHYSICS
Asia
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Phys.org

Protected areas not enough to save South-East Asia's forests

Forest cover is being lost in South-East Asian protected forest areas at almost the same rate as non-protected areas in many countries amid ballooning populations, says a new eight-country study. Forests play an integral part in the carbon cycle, support livelihoods and supply goods and services that can drive sustainable...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Large helium nanodroplets splash like water upon surface collisions

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
CHEMISTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom for machine learning roles in pharma

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for machine learning hiring among pharmaceutical industry companies in the three months ending October. The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 13.2 per cent of total machine learning jobs – up from 7.1 per cent in the same quarter last year. That...
WORLD
aithority.com

Alibaba Cloud Forms Partnership with Starburst To Bring The Analytics Engine For Data Mesh To Asia-Pacific Region

Starburst Announces Availability on Alibaba Cloud, Forging Ahead With Global Multi-Cloud Analytics. After a year of record financing and year-over-year growth across sales channels, hiring and the global customer base, Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, is announcing a partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to deliver Starburst Enterprise to the Greater China market. Through this partnership, Alibaba Cloud is providing engineering to integrate Starburst Enterprise on Alibaba Cloud, as well as providing the sales, services, and support resources needed to deliver a seamless customer experience. Starburst is currently available on major public and private cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, GCP, Red Hat, and HPE, but this partnership is a key step in providing the analytics engine for data mesh to Alibaba Cloud customers in Greater China.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Future hurricanes will roam over more of the Earth, study predicts

A new, Yale-led study suggests the 21st century will see an expansion of hurricanes and typhoons into mid-latitude regions, which includes major cities such as New York, Boston, Beijing, and Tokyo. Writing in the journal Nature Geoscience, the study's authors said tropical cyclones—hurricanes and typhoons—could migrate northward and southward in...
ENVIRONMENT
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Scientists build first self-powered ‘liquibots’ that run continuously without electricity

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...
ENGINEERING

