Premier League

Man City rises above December chaos, on course for EPL title

By STEVE DOUGLAS
Macon Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaos has reigned in the Premier League in December, with COVID-19 outbreaks decimating squads, forcing the postponement of 17 games and fueling talk of a pause in play that never materialized. Manchester City has risen above it all. Seven straight victories. An eight-point lead. A 10-match winning streak. Such...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
Macon Telegraph

Arsenal loss to leader Man City sees grip on 4th loosened

Watching an electrifying first half and wowed by Bukayo Saka’s goal, Arsenal fans were euphoric with the display against Manchester City. For 45 minutes, Arsenal made the runaway Premier League leader look average. Then the second half brought an all-too familiar Arsenal capitulation to hand City a 2-1 win Saturday.
Macon Telegraph

MATCHDAY: Chelsea vs. Liverpool; virus-hit Barça at Mallorca

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. It will be intriguing to see whether Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel starts Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool or if the striker even features in the clash between the two top-four rivals. The summer signing said he is “not happy” with his situation at Chelsea in an interview released on Thursday. Tuchel said in his pre-match news conference that he was frustrated by the “noise” of the story and said he did not feel Lukaku was unhappy. Chelsea is on the slide after drawing four of its last five home league games. Liverpool is coming off the setback of losing at Leicester, but it picked up seven points in the previous three games. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will miss the game while in coronavirus isolation, with assistant Pepijn Lijnders in charge at Stamford Bridge. In an earlier game, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his first appearance since August when Everton hosts Brighton. The striker scored in each of Everton’s first three matches of the season, but a thigh injury and subsequent setback in his recovery has kept him out. Everton has not played since Dec. 16 due to coronavirus-related postponements. Leeds plays Burnley after a two-week gap due to its coronavirus outbreak. Five points separate Leeds and Burnley, which is in the relegation zone. Brentford also hosts Aston Villa.
Macon Telegraph

Lukaku omitted from Chelsea team vs Liverpool after outburst

Chelsea dropped Romelu Lukaku from the squad for Sunday's game against Liverpool after the club's record-signing expressed frustration about his role in the team. The interview was conducted before he scored last Sunday and again on Wednesday in the Premier League but it was only aired later by broadcaster Sky in Italy. The striker said he was "not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like manager Thomas Tuchel’s style of play.
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal performance against Man City a ‘massive step’

Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal can challenge the Premier League elite if they continue to put in performances akin to Saturday’s narrow loss to leaders Manchester City.The Gunners suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat as Rodri turned home in injury time after Riyad Mahrez’s controversial penalty had cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener for the home side.When the two teams met at the start of the season, City ran out comfortable winners but – despite playing against 10 men for over half an hour following Gabriel Magalhaes’ sending off – they were matched by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.The home side, with manager...
The Independent

New year greetings and Man City celebrate late win – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 1.FootballNew year greetings.ï»¿[xdelx]Happy new year 🥳Stay safe ❤️— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 1, 2022What Jorgi said, morning Blues! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ulUyyaxQAB— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 1, 2022Happy new year my people. Much love to you and yours. 2022 will be a successful year. We can achieve whatever it is that we desire through hard work, dedication and some sacrifices. Let’s make 2022 a memorable one ❤️🙌🏾— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge)...
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was ‘clear red’, says Cesar Azpilicueta after Liverpool forward’s booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
90min.com

The winning runs behind Man City's Premier League titles

Manchester City are doing it again. The 2-1 away win over Arsenal on New Year's Day 2022 was an 11th consecutive Premier League victory for Pep Guardiola's side, extending their lead at the top of the table to 11 points, at least temporarily until Liverpool and Chelsea play each other on Sunday.
