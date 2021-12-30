ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelor’ Cast Debuts in Strappy Sandals, Bikinis, Sparkling Gowns & Quirky Bounce Shoes for Clayton Echard

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Everyone’s favorite dating show is back and better than ever. “The Bachelor” returns with Clayton Echard looking for love. The St. Louis native is hopeful about finding the one this season, after his appearance on season 18 of “The Bachelorette” with Michelle Young. Now, he plays the main role in the ABC show, which will follow possibly making a proposal to one out of 31 charming women. The preview of the season 26 episode, airing Jan. 3, 2022 features the optimistic 28-year-old sales representative mingling with all the female contestants.

Who will end up with his rose? The new season will be available to stream at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 on ABC and Hulu.

Below, a roundup of how “The Bachelor” cast dressed to impress for their introductions.

Teddi, 24

Teddi, 24, from Highland, Calif., came strolling out in a sheer black gown. The strapless dress was form-fitting, made of sheer, tulle-like material. Teddi paired the black dress with strappy heels.

Shanae, 29

Shanae, 29, from Sycamore, Ohio, decided to represent her southern roots, donning a cowboy hat to wow the contestants. She went for a glamorous look, opting for a sparkly black mini dress and equally sparkly earrings. On her feet, Shanae wore triple-strap sandals on block heels.

Sierra, 26

Sierra, 26, from Dallas, wore a floor-length, cobalt blue gown. Although the back is not visible, it seems like there is a cutout detail. Her shoes were hidden below the skirt’s long hem.

Samantha, 26

Samantha, 26, from San Diego, Calif., went for a not-so-obvious choice, opting for a black bikini and nothing else. The look was simple and definitely memorable.

Genevieve, 26

Genevieve, 26, from Los Angeles, wore a pink strappy dress that stopped at her ankles. The dress was spiced up with ruching detail on the side that created dimension and texture. For footwear, the contestant wore a pair of sparkly heels, adding a little bit of bling.

Ivana, 31

Ivana, 31, from Queens, New York, wore a sophisticated green dress. The olive green, high-low ensemble was the perfect hue. She accessorized with a pair of dangly diamond earrings and strappy gold heels.

Mara, 32

Mara, 32, Collingswood, N.J., opted to show some skin for her entrance look. The contestant wore a bedazzled high neck crop top that matched the maxi skirt she wore on the bottom. The bejeweled top and skirt combo was a refreshing change from all the gowns.

Lyndsey W., 28

Lyndsey W., 28, from Houston, wore a champagne-colored dress for her entrance. The sparkling dress was sure to catch the audience’s eyes.

Serene, 26

Serene, 26, from Oklahoma City, wore a teal lengthy dress that stopped at the floor. Serene accessorized with a pair of dangly crystal earrings and what looked to be platform sandals .

Susie, 28

Susie, 26, from Virginia Beach, Va., wore a cream one shoulder dress that was slightly ruched around the torso.

Marlena, 30

Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Virginia Beach, Va., wore a satin peach dress that included a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Eliza, 25

Eliza, 25, from Berlin, Germany, opted for a shimmery backless halter-style dress.

Lindsay D., 27

Lindsay D., 27, from Jackson, Fla., also wore a halter-style red dress. The embellished number was backless and included a small train.

Elizabeth, 32

Elizabeth, 32, from Highlands Ranch, Colo., wore a sparkly black one shoulder gown with sandals.

Melina, 27

Melina, 27, from West Hollywood, Calif., wore a bright pink gown that was complete with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with rainbow socks and bounce shoes.

Rachel, 25

Rachel, 25, from Clermont, Fla., opted for a long strapless olive green gown. She paired the dress with strappy black sandals.

Sarah, 23

Sarah, 23, from New York, wore a gold crystal-embellished gown that included a plunging V-neckline.

Cassidy, 26

Cassidy, 26, from Los Angeles wore a a nude sparkly gown that was complete with a side slit. She paired the shiny number with strappy heels.

Claire, 28

Claire, 28, from Virginia Beach, Va., wore a beige sequin gown that featured a plunging neckline.

Read more about “The Bachelor” and its female counterpart “The Bachelorette” here.

Footwear News

