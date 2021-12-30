ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Late-year severe storm threat continues across South

By Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics, Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than three weeks after a deadly tornado outbreak devastated portions of the Southeast, severe weather struck again Wednesday. The National Weather Service received only three tornado reports but more than 30 reports of damaging straight-line winds, most of them in northern Alabama. It received no reports of injuries or...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
COLORADO STATE
WBTW News13

Warehouse collapses as strong winds sweep through North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cleanup is underway at a warehouse in Mooresville after strong winds caused the building to collapse as a winter storm swept across North Carolina Monday morning. The warehouse that housed water heaters was torn apart by the strong winds, leaving a trail of damage that included wood and insulation […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
CBS Denver

Another Winter Storm Is Already Heading For Colorado With More Snow For Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday. Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Snow storm batters US east, piling onto holiday chaos

After a bruising holiday week of flight cancellations and record surges in Covid-19 cases, a powerful winter snow storm Monday further snarled US transport, shuttering the federal government and bringing Washington to a standstill. "This is a heavy snow," said Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, where plows scrambled to clear snow, trees and power lines tumbled, the US Senate postponed votes and health officials cancelled Covid testing.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Colder Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
CBS Philly

Delaware Schools, Government Offices Close As Storm Dumps Snow Across Region

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Schools and government offices in central and southern Delaware were closed Monday as the winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the mid-Atlantic region. State courts also were closed in all three Delaware counties, although the brunt of the storm was being felt in central Kent and southern Sussex counties. Delmarva Power reported about 1,000 customers without power in Sussex County as of late Monday morning, and a similar amount on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, mostly in Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Dorchester counties. The Delaware Electric Cooperative, which serves mostly rural areas in Kent and Sussex counties, reported about 440 customers without power. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect through 4 p.m. for Delaware and much of the Eastern Shore and southern New Jersey, with expected snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. More than half a foot of snow had already fallen in parts of Delaware by midday, with 7.2 inches in Woodside and 6.8 inches in both Dover and Harrington, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, based at the University of Delaware. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DELAWARE, NJ
freightwaves.com

Storm blamed for barge crashing into Virginia transmission tower

Dominion Energy is currently evaluating a transmission tower in southeastern Virginia that was struck by a barge during a Monday morning rainstorm, according to a report from WTKR in Norfolk. The Chesapeake Fire Department said the tower is on the Elizabeth River, just north of the High Rise Bridge on...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS New York

Parts Of Southern New Jersey Get Snow And Coastal Flooding Amid Winter Storm

SPRING LAKE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monmouth County was dealing with snow and windy weather on Monday, but that didn’t stop kids from having a little fun in the snow. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, Monmouth County did not get hit as hard with snow as places south, but it was bitter cold. The wind was brutal, making it hard to enjoy the little bit of snow that had fallen. Annie Korth and her brother ran outside their Manasquan home with the first few flurries of the day, throwing mini snowballs at each other as siblings do. “The snow is really fun,” 7-year-old Annie...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
freightwaves.com

5 alternative container ports for avoiding congestion

The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex was the poster child for supply chain gridlock in 2021, with dozens of vessels scattered for miles off the coast waiting for a berth and piles of containers bringing landside cargo flow to a crawl. Vessels are taking five days or more to unload, and importers and exporters are experiencing extensive delays to secure containers and the chassis to transport them.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy