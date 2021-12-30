Late-year severe storm threat continues across South
By Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics, Senior Meteorologist
4 days ago
Less than three weeks after a deadly tornado outbreak devastated portions of the Southeast, severe weather struck again Wednesday. The National Weather Service received only three tornado reports but more than 30 reports of damaging straight-line winds, most of them in northern Alabama. It received no reports of injuries or...
Weather in the Carolinas can occasionally get a little weird, but today might be one for the record books. We saw our first major anomaly early this morning when a 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina (possibly another aftershock from last week’s quake). This quake was...
More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cleanup is underway at a warehouse in Mooresville after strong winds caused the building to collapse as a winter storm swept across North Carolina Monday morning. The warehouse that housed water heaters was torn apart by the strong winds, leaving a trail of damage that included wood and insulation […]
On Sunday North Carolina’s governor urged Carolinians to prepare for severe weather and sure enough, some surrounding areas saw heavy snow flurries. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement late Sunday afternoon that portions of the state could see heavy rain or significant snowfall as well as gusty winds. The Charlotte area got mostly heavy […]
DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday.
Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
After a bruising holiday week of flight cancellations and record surges in Covid-19 cases, a powerful winter snow storm Monday further snarled US transport, shuttering the federal government and bringing Washington to a standstill. "This is a heavy snow," said Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, where plows scrambled to clear snow, trees and power lines tumbled, the US Senate postponed votes and health officials cancelled Covid testing.
It won't be a major snowfall event Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but an incoming winter storm will produce accumulating snow and enough wind to cause blowing snow issues on the roads in Minnesota. According to the National Weather Service, 2-5 inches of fresh snow is expected north of Interstate 94...
Dominion Energy is currently evaluating a transmission tower in southeastern Virginia that was struck by a barge during a Monday morning rainstorm, according to a report from WTKR in Norfolk. The Chesapeake Fire Department said the tower is on the Elizabeth River, just north of the High Rise Bridge on...
SPRING LAKE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monmouth County was dealing with snow and windy weather on Monday, but that didn’t stop kids from having a little fun in the snow.
As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, Monmouth County did not get hit as hard with snow as places south, but it was bitter cold. The wind was brutal, making it hard to enjoy the little bit of snow that had fallen.
Annie Korth and her brother ran outside their Manasquan home with the first few flurries of the day, throwing mini snowballs at each other as siblings do.
“The snow is really fun,” 7-year-old Annie...
The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex was the poster child for supply chain gridlock in 2021, with dozens of vessels scattered for miles off the coast waiting for a berth and piles of containers bringing landside cargo flow to a crawl. Vessels are taking five days or more to unload, and importers and exporters are experiencing extensive delays to secure containers and the chassis to transport them.
