Fitness

Wellness Check: Nutrition

By Yidi Wang, Avneesh Bhangu
2minutemedicine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Minute Medicine is pleased to announce that we are launching Wellness Check, a new series dedicated to exploring new research evidence focused on wellness. Each week, we will report on articles examining different aspects of wellness, including (but not limited to) nutrition, sleep, reproductive health, substance use and mental health....

www.2minutemedicine.com

Well+Good

Every Time You Eat Okra, Your Gut, Eyes, and Immune System Reap Serious Benefits

If you live in the American South, okra is one vegetable that's found in abundance, often served deliciously steaming hot straight from the frying pan. Less familiar with it? Okra is a green flowering plant with edible seed pods. Originally, it was cultivated in Ethiopia and by ancient Egyptians in Egypt. From there, it spread through North Africa and the Middle East, eventually making its way to the U.S. through slaves and settlers.
LIFESTYLE
Valley News

Prepare favorite foods with nutrition in mind

TEMECULA – Beloved dishes and comfort foods share some common elements, notably their flavor and ability to quell hunger pangs; however, those creamy mac-and-cheese recipes or Buffalo wings also may share some less savory characteristics, including a lack of nutrition. Various popular dishes are made from ingredients that are high in saturated fats and calories. In fact, Nutritionix, a nutritional information reporting company, indicates the average one-cup serving of homemade macaroni and cheese measures in at 510 calories, with 29 grams of total fat and 16 grams, or 80% of the total daily recommended value, of saturated fat. Certain foods also may be cooked through less healthy techniques, such as frying, but rest assured that being fit and healthy doesn’t mean having to give u.
RECIPES
bicycling.com

Can Cyclists Benefit from the Nutrition in Dates?

You might have had dates mixed into energy bars (you’ll see them listed on Rx Bars and Picky Bars) or at a party wrapped in bacon. But have you considered their benefits? These small fruits often serve as a go-to to naturally sweeten foods, but they offer up more than a dessert-like taste—they’re also loaded with nutrients. Learn how dates’ nutrition can help your general well-being, as well as fuel your rides and help you recover too.
FITNESS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Ghana women learn about nutrition

Munira Seidu joined Self-Help International’s Growing Healthy Food, Growing Healthy Children (GHFGHC) program in Ghana when she was pregnant with her fourth child earlier this year. Self-Help’s nutritionists helped Seidu to ensure she received the nutrients she needed and taught her how to prepare healthy and nutritious meals at...
NUTRITION
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Exipure Customer Reviews: Proven Ingredients for Weight Loss?

People gain weight for several reasons, including the use of particular medications, injury, hormonal imbalances, genetic mutations, poor dietary habits, and sedentary lifestyles. Gaining weight does not occur overnight. Instead, your system begins to store white fat gradually until it can no longer control the fat-storing process. Equally, shedding weight is not an easy feat. Some people can lose fat by making lifestyle and dietary changes.
WEIGHT LOSS
Climbing

The Rules For All-Day Climbing Nutrition

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Marisa Michael, MSc, RDN, CSSD is a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics and author of Nutrition for Climbers: Fuel for the Send. She serves...
FITNESS
verywellfit.com

Provolone Cheese Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

An Italian, semi-firm cheese, protein-rich provolone contains a mellow flavor and is often included in a variety of recipes, ranging from simple submarine sandwiches to decadent lasagna. You can consume the cheese out of the package, grilled, in a fondue, or melted over your favorite ingredients. Provolone cheese offers a...
NUTRITION
SheKnows

The Wellness & Nutrition Trends You’ll Be Hearing All About in 2022

Over the last two years the global pandemic has redefined what wellness means. From lockdowns that forced us to get creative to vaccines that provided us with hope for a post-pandemic world, the future of a more accessible and simplified wellness routine is looking brighter in 2022. From tracking your stress to sober-curious living, here’s a look at a few of the top wellness trends experts say we’ll be seeing in the New Year.
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
amymyersmd.com

Nutrition Test: Are Your Vitamin Levels Optimal?

When was the last time you asked your doctor for a nutrition test, a measurement of the levels of vitamins and minerals in your blood? Vitamins and minerals are micronutrients that you need in tiny amounts. If you don’t have enough of them, you can develop a nutrient deficiency. I’ll talk more about nutrient deficiencies later.
NUTRITION
scitechdaily.com

Research Shows Intermittent Fasting Works for Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting can produce clinically significant weight loss as well as improve metabolic health in individuals with obesity, according to a new study review led by University of Illinois Chicago researchers. “We noted that intermittent fasting is not better than regular dieting; both produce the same amount of weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS
KLFY.com

12 Days of Christmas Nutrition

Registered Dietitian Bianca Plant advises us on how to keep some of the pounds off this Christmas. The first six days in this video.
FITNESS

