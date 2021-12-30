How to add a profile picture in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging services across the globe. Whether you’re texting a friend or creating a group chat with members of your family, WhatsApp is generally the preferred app since almost everyone uses it. Due to its popularity, WhatsApp has been introducing several new features to the platform including multi-device support and more recently, disappearing messages. Quite some time back, WhatsApp added the ability to delete sent messages before the receiver read them. This can be useful if you made an error while typing the message or sent a message to the wrong contact. But this can also have the opposite effect on the receiver, making them more curious than usual in figuring out what was sent in the first place. While WhatsApp doesn’t officially let you read deleted messages, there’s a workaround that we’re going to discuss today. We’re going to tell you how to read deleted WhatsApp messages on your phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO