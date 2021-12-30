ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to add a profile picture in WhatsApp

Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's always nice to put a face to a name. Everyone likes to personalize their online presence, and this is especially true with user profiles. Being able to put a face to the name makes someone feel more real if you’ve never met them in real life before. Since WhatsApp is...

www.androidauthority.com

SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
komando.com

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
knowtechie.com

How to locate and disable an unknown AirTag on Android and iOS

AirTags are useful for keeping track of certain items, such as wallets, keys, and bags. However, stalkers can misuse these nifty little gadgets by choosing to track people. That can be a double-edged sword, however. You could have an AirTag on you right now and not even know it. But don’t panic.
igeeksblog.com

How to use WhatsApp on Mac without a connected iPhone

Are you often losing access to WhatsApp owing to your iPhone battery dying, or are you working without your phone and need to communicate with coworkers on your Mac? The good news is that WhatsApp offers multi-device support enabling you to use WhatsApp on Mac without a connected iPhone. But...
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
Android Authority

How to make a free international call using WhatsApp

Twenty years ago, if you wanted to make an international phone call, you would have to use a landline phone and pay a lot of money for the privilege. But with the internet, those days are long gone. With messaging apps like WhatsApp, you can now make international calls for the cost of the internet data it consumes. Here’s how to make a free international call on WhatsApp and how to reduce the internet data that call will consume.
igeeksblog.com

How to change WhatsApp Security Code on iPhone and Android

WhatsApp safeguards our conversations using end-to-end encryption. Its security code is an indication that the conversation between you and the receiver is encrypted. Changing WhatsApp security codes will help establish your contact is legitimate and the conversation is encrypted. This article explains how you can change the WhatsApp security code...
Android Headlines

How To Hide Your WhatsApp Status From Specific Contacts

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms these days. The app evolved quite a bit over the years, and it supports quite a few features. Some of those features you’re probably not even aware of. There are quite a few privacy-related features that you may find useful, though. One such feature is the ability to hide your status, and there are several ways to do that. You can even hide it from specific people, if you want. That’s exactly what we’re here for, to show you how to hide your WhatsApp status from specific contacts, or people, if you will.
Android Police

WhatsApp will soon add indicators to remind users that they have end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp has featured end-to-end encryption since 2016, and it has been a staple feature of the platform from that moment onwards. Meta (I still can't get used to that name) has made it a point of heavily promoting it to create a reputation for WhatsApp as a secure messaging app, and this new change adds even more reminders on the app that, yes, WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption.
xda-developers

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages and recover them on Android

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging services across the globe. Whether you’re texting a friend or creating a group chat with members of your family, WhatsApp is generally the preferred app since almost everyone uses it. Due to its popularity, WhatsApp has been introducing several new features to the platform including multi-device support and more recently, disappearing messages. Quite some time back, WhatsApp added the ability to delete sent messages before the receiver read them. This can be useful if you made an error while typing the message or sent a message to the wrong contact. But this can also have the opposite effect on the receiver, making them more curious than usual in figuring out what was sent in the first place. While WhatsApp doesn’t officially let you read deleted messages, there’s a workaround that we’re going to discuss today. We’re going to tell you how to read deleted WhatsApp messages on your phone.
Android Authority

How to stop WhatsApp from saving photos and videos

Your phone's camera roll will thank you. Messaging apps like WhatsApp are perfect for sharing photos and videos made on your phone. But not every photo and video needs to be automatically downloaded to your camera roll. If everything was automatically downloaded, your camera roll would soon become cluttered, and you’d be spending lots of time deleting images and video. So how do you stop WhatsApp from saving photos and videos? As usual, the answer lies in the settings.
The Windows Club

How to create a Sticker on WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop

Messaging is no longer the same where folks are always required to send texts to each other. These days we have emojis and stickers to express our feeling, and surprisingly, such options have become legit ways to communicate. Now, if you use WhatsApp, you’ll realize it comes with a sticker feature. You can either use the available options or better, yet create your own.
