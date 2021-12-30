This New Year’s Eve while you are celebrating, whether it is with your family, a night on the town with friends or a small get together at someone’s home, the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers and passengers to be responsible while enjoying the festivities.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As 2021 comes to a close, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols to help you ring in the new year safely. In the U.S., nearly 30 fatalities happen every day because of a DUI, that's according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
BUCKHANNON — New Year’s Eve is one of the most dangerous holidays on the calendar, as millions of people attend parties and indulge in excessive amounts of alcohol while counting down to midnight. A frightening amount of those people drive home afterwards, drunk behind the wheel of their car.
