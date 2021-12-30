Police Warn Of Catalytic Converter Thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves stole thousands of dollars in handbags Monday afternoon at a retail store in Lincoln Park, according to police.
Around 1:15 p.m., unknown offenders entered a retail store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn and took multiple handbags. Initial reports say the merchandise is valued up to $50,000.
No offenders in custody at this time.
Sheriff Greg Speck reports that on December 29, 2021, at approximately 12:06 AM, Deputy Tan Hudson and Deputy Noah Wesley encountered a 2004 Acura at a gas station near the Southeastern By-Pass (KY 914) near the 911 Dispatch Center. The Deputies investigation led to a search of the vehicle. Deputies checked the license plate on the vehicle and learned that the car had been reported stolen. There was a male and a female sitting in the back seat of the car and another female out pumping gas. The female in the back was identified as Brittany Woliver, age 32, from Carter Sells Road in Johnson City, Tennessee. Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Located in the vehicle in a pouch was what Deputies suspected to be Fentanyl.
January 4, 2022 – Merced – Merced Police officers arrested Luis Alonso Velasquez (40) for assault with a deadly weapon. On Monday, January 3, 2022, at 9:35 P.M., officers responded to the 200 block of South T Street for a disturbance in progress. The 54-year-old victim said he was attacked by Velasquez in the.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying a woman they say may have been involved in a suspicious house fire in Westmoreland County.
Jeannette police shared the suspect’s picture, saying they want to identify her in connection with a fire on Magee Avenue over the weekend.
(Photo: Jeannette police)
She has brown hair and wears glasses, police said. When she was captured on surveillance footage, she was wearing dark clothing.
The fire chief told the Trib that firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly because someone spotted the fire. The chief said as the woman was leaving the home, a “glow” could be seen through the window, the Trib reported.
Anyone who has information is asked to call 724-527-4013 or submit a tip online.
You don’t see that every day. Dashcam footage caught a taxi car flying out of the side of a five-story building in a freak car accident. What happened to lead up to this event, and how did the vehicle manage to break through the wall so easily?. This car...
MODESTO (CBS13) — A brutal carjacking and robbery spree in Stanislaus County came to an end thanks to the efforts of a couple of good Samaritans.
A loud cry for help from a woman just feet away from Crystal Pool and Spa in Modesto. David, the owner of the company, only wanted to be identified by his first name out of concern for his safety.
“As she started to open the door, she said that she could see the guy from a distance running at her,” David said. “She tried closing the door. From what I understand, the door was pulled open,...
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Repairs to Key West’s iconic Southernmost Point buoy should be finished by Thursday evening, after vandals targeted the popular tourist attraction and caused extensive damage over the weekend.
Police say the cement buoy was burned early Saturday when a Christmas tree was torched in front of it.
Key West buoy damaged by fire (Key West Police)
Flames charred sections of the 4-ton, 12-foot tall landmark which is popular with tourists and reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.”
Investigators say they are now looking for two male suspects they say are responsible for the fire and the damage.
Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident.
Watch the surveillance video here:
Police did not release a description of the individuals being sought.
If anyone can provide details, they are asked to contact the Key West Police at (305) 809-1000.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Ashland police say that three people are in custody following two catalytic converter thefts overnight. APD says that at 3 a.m., they received a call that a person had been awakened by the sound of sawing. The person looked out their window and allegedly saw a blue Jeep beside their truck […]
UPDATE (9:18 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28): West Virginia State Police say they were notified of an attempted catalytic converter theft at the park-n-ride in Nitro. A BOLO had been issued for a Dodge pickup truck registered to 37-year-old Travis Edmonds, of Milton. Mr. Edmonds also has felony warrants and is wanted in Putnam and […]
Comments / 0