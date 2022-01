It’s a battle between rookie quarterbacks as Mac Jones and the New England Patriots take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt and will be looking to lock up a spot in the postseason with a win. To do so, they’ll have to get past a Jaguars team that has struggled this season, but is looking for a fresh start under interim head coach Darrell Bevell. The Patriots currently stand a game up in the division. But if the Bills get a win, it’s a whole new ball game. Sunday’s game will air on TV via CBS, depending on which TV market you’re in. Fans can also stream the game via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO