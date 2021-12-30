ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

NC child dies following accidental shooting on Christmas Day

By Sydney Broadus
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327KaN_0dZ3ylGY00

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County child who was involved in an accidental shooting on Christmas Day has died.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 25 that a 3-year-old child gained access to a gun and had been accidentally shot.

The sheriff’s office said Aylee Gordon passed away had an Asheville hospital on the evening of Dec. 28.

A released 911 call reported that she and her family were in her dad’s truck when they decided to pull over and let her ride her new bicycle.

Investigators say NC officer accidentally shot son in the head

According to the call, she had an accident on her bicycle and the mother was going to take her back to their house to get a change of clothes. When Aylee climbed into the truck, there was a gun someone left in there and Aylee accidentally shot herself in the head. The father said he did not know the gun was in the truck.

Any charges in this case will be at the discretion of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office once the investigation has been completed and submitted to the District Attorney for review, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Our hearts our broken’: NC trooper struck and killed by brother, fellow trooper during traffic stop

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina trooper was hit and killed by his brother, a fellow trooper, during a traffic stop in western North Carolina Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Authorities said Trooper John Horton was parked at a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 killed, 2 injured in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people are dead after a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials confirm. The crash happened on Freedom Drive near Alleghany Street around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday. Medic confirmed two people were dead when first responders arrived at the scene. Two others were taken to the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Asheville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Henderson County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Christmas#Nc
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Just a shock’: NC mother loses 20-year-old daughter to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As vehicle after vehicle pulled up to a free COVID testing site on Meadowview Road in Greensboro, Shannell Lucas could not stop thinking about her daughter, Modeste. The 20-year-old tested positive for COVID recently, and her health declined rapidly. “Her symptoms didn’t get any better. Her breathing was still being labored,” Shannell […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte’s Uptown correctional facility fails state health inspection report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are taking action after receiving an inspection report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The population at the county’s Uptown detention center will be decreased following NCDHHS’ inspection. Inmates will be transferred to other facilities, including some outside […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy