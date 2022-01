Putts that drop off the green. Four of ’em. Including one into the water. Shots that can best be described by another ‘S’ word. A 10. And a five-chip. While PGA Tour players may be without equal in golf, even they, too, are prone to hit shots usually found in your weekend foursome. With one exception. These hiccups, unlike many of yours and mine, are often frozen on film, stored for just the right moment and then re-released, alongside words that say something like: “A reminder from 2021: Golf is hard.” And from the social media account of the organization they play for, no less.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO