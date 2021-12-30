Firefighter Injured, 5 People Displaced In Row House Fire In Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter was injured in a row house fire in Lincoln Park Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the three-story house at 556 West Fullerton Parkway just before 6 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the building.

One firefighter was injured and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. Five people have been displaced following the fire.

A Fire Department spokesman said the injured firefighter has been treated and released on Thursday.