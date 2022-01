Starting out as a young couple in Brooklyn, NY, Omayya and Ellen not only fell in love with each other, but with the power of music. In June of 2020 they created Songlorious, a website that anyone can use to have a personalized song created by an artist from scratch. These songs range from those for weddings and holidays to funny songs about your dog's birthday. This brought value to both sides of their business, where artists get to make music from the comfort of their home and customers get something meaningful that captures their story like never before.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO