Fall River, MA

Fall River police looking to ID man related to shooting investigation

By Melanie DaSilva
 4 days ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man related to a shooting investigation in Fall River.

According to Fall River Police, the shooting took place during the evening hours of Dec. 26 at the intersection of Beattie and Eddy streets.

There are no known injuries from the incident, but a parked vehicle was struck by gunfire, police said.

An investigation revealed that the man fired several gunshots at a vehicle driving in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Moses Pereira at (508) 676-8511 ext. 251.

Anonymous tips can also be left at (508) 672-TIPS.

