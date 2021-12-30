ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

KFVS12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe now know the name of the man accused of going on a multi-state crime spree which led...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

The Fight For Voting Rights, Part 2: The Resistance

“If for some reason they were still intent upon some crazy suppression bill, then we were going to need a bigger plan,” said Texas state Rep. Jasmine Crockett of the discussion that led her and dozens of Texas Democrats to fly out of the state in an effort to prevent the passage of legislation that makes it harder for Texans of color to vote.
wfxg.com

Stacey Abrams on her campaign, voting rights and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 caught up with Georgia Democrat and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams on Monday to discuss her second campaign for governor. Abrams first ran for governor in 2018 after previously serving as a state legislator for 11 years, narrowly losing to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. "My campaign in 2018 was actually focused on the future of Georgia," she says. "The challenge was we couldn’t talk about the future because we had a governor, at the time, a Secretary of State, that was intent on blocking people from having a say on that future and we are watching the same thing transpire in 2022.”
AUGUSTA, GA
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker gives update on surge of COVID-19 cases in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is giving an update on the surge of COVID-19 case in Illinois on Monday, January 3 at 1 p.m. The governor’s update was held at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health,128,246 new COVID-19...
KFVS12

Daviess Co. man finds medical bill from tornado in Dawson Springs

Heartland Sports on 12/28 at 10 p.m. Watch Heartland Sports on 12/28 at 10 p.m. Dry January can bring in many benefits for the New Years. New changes have been made to the Illinois contact tracing process. Baptist Health adjusts visitation policy. Updated: 15 hours ago. The visitation policy has...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
KFVS12

Recovery in Mayfield

Daviess Co. man finds medical bill from tornado in Dawson Springs. Dry January can bring in many benefits for the New Years. New changes have been made to the Illinois contact tracing process. Baptist Health adjusts visitation policy. Updated: 10 hours ago. The visitation policy has changed at Baptist Health...
KFVS12

Year in Review: Another year in the battle against COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois public health officials reported 21,098 confirmed and probable new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. IDPH also reported 50 deaths over the last 24 hours. The 7-day rolling positivity rate now stands at 9.1%. Our Capitol Bureau is taking a closer look at the effects of COVID-19 in...
KFVS12

School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation’s capital Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president’s helicopter as 6 to 11 inches (15 to 28 centimeters) of snow ringed the area around Washington. Snow spotters for the National Weather...
WASHINGTON, DC
KFVS12

Man jailed over deputy killing in southern Illinois

Heartland Sports on 12/29 at 6 p.m. Watch Heartland Sports on 12/29 at 6 p.m. 14 News at 6: Team coverage of fallen Wayne Co. Deputy. 14 News at 6: Team coverage of fallen Wayne Co. Deputy. Marshall County update on recovery. Updated: 23 hours ago. Marshall County speaks on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Southern Illinois#In The Spotlight#Watch Heartland Sports#Wayne Co
KFVS12

Mayfield gov visits

Heating services advises people to get their heat checked out before the winter begins. Heartland Sports on 1/3 at 6 p.m. Watch Heartland Sports on 1/3 at 6 p.m. Food pantry opening in Cairo, Ill.
POLITICS
KFVS12

Carbondale tree pickup

Start taking care of your car before cold weather conditions begin. Gov. Beshear speaks on the rebuilding process in Mayfield, Ky. Heating services advises people to get their heat checked out before the winter begins. Heartland Sports on 1/3 at 6 p.m. Updated: 11 hours ago. Watch Heartland Sports on...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Houck Stadium update

Gov. Beshear speaks on the rebuilding process in Mayfield, Ky. Heating services advises people to get their heat checked out before the winter begins. Heartland Sports on 1/3 at 6 p.m. Updated: 5 hours ago. Watch Heartland Sports on 1/3 at 6 p.m. Houck Stadium to have new stands built.
KFVS12

New changes to COVID-19 contact tracing process in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is making changes to their COVID-19 contact tracing process as of Tuesday, December 29. According to the Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD), individuals that get a COVID-19 test in the lab and received a positive result will be contacted by text message or by a phone call.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KFVS12

Houck Stadium to have new stands built

Heating services advises people to get their heat checked out before the winter begins. Heartland Sports on 1/3 at 6 p.m. Watch Heartland Sports on 1/3 at 6 p.m. Food pantry opening in Cairo, Ill. Mayfield gov visits. Updated: 6 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing over tornado...
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear updates tornado recovery efforts

Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing over tornado recovery. Graves County School District returns back to class after being out for several weeks. KSP are investigating a trooper involved shooting. Heartland veterinary houses displaced pets following Mayfield tornado. Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. A Heartland veterinarian is...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy