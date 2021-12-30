Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 caught up with Georgia Democrat and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams on Monday to discuss her second campaign for governor. Abrams first ran for governor in 2018 after previously serving as a state legislator for 11 years, narrowly losing to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. "My campaign in 2018 was actually focused on the future of Georgia," she says. "The challenge was we couldn’t talk about the future because we had a governor, at the time, a Secretary of State, that was intent on blocking people from having a say on that future and we are watching the same thing transpire in 2022.”

