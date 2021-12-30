AAA warning drivers to not engage in hungover driving on New Year's Day

It’s not just drunk driving that’s a problem around the New Year. As NewsRadio KDKA’s Melinda Roeder reports, hungover driving can also lead to disaster.

If you plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve with some drinks, make plans now for a ride home. That’s the advice from Jim Garrity, AAA spokesperson, as well as being apprehensive if you believe you can hop behind the wheel hungover on New Year’s Day.

“A lot of people think they can just sleep off the booze from New Year’s Eve, and that’s really not the case,” Garrity said.

He continues to say that a lot of people misjudge how long it takes to sober up.

“Maybe if you pass out at 1 a.m. and you get up at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., and you stumble to your car, you may still very well be drunk.”

Headaches, nausea, poor sleep, dizziness and sensitivity to lights are just some of the ways in which your driving can be impaired hours after drinking is concluded.

