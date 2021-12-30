ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury house fire causes $175,000 in damage, leads to cat's death

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago
Officials said an accidental house fire Wednesday afternoon in Salisbury caused thousands of dollars in damage and left a cat dead.

A resident of the one-story home at 1954 Pine Way reported the blaze just after 4 p.m., according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. It took firefighters about an hour to get the scene under control.

A post from the Salisbury Fire Department shows crews from Hebron, Delmar and Parsonsburg aided in responding.

An investigation by the fire marshal's office determined the fire started in the living room and was an accident caused by discarded smoking materials.

The blaze resulted in an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and $75,000 in damage to the home's contents, as well as the death of a cat.

