The Rev. Otis Moss III, an influential author and pastor has been named professor of homiletics at Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology in Atlanta. Moss, 51, the senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, is currently serving as a visiting professor of preaching at the school. He will remain as pastor of Trinity and his expanded role at McAfee becomes effective in the fall.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO