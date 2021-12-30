ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR SATURDAY

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will start at 6am Saturday, New...

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow...along with blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
News Channel Nebraska

Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek storm

The first watch has been issued for a storm forecast to hit the panhandle this week. Cheyenne, Kimball, Deuel, Morrill, Banner, Scotts Bluff and Garden counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch. Lincoln, Keith, Arthur, McPherson and Grant counties in Neb. and Laramie and Goshen counties in Wyo. are also under the watch.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph resulting on considerable blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow...along with blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 8 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Additionally, cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Vilas HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE IN VILAS COUNTY .A clipper low pressure system may combine with lake-enhancement to produce locally heavy snow in northern Vilas County Tuesday night into Wednesday. The snow will result in travel difficulties across all of northern Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches, with 6 to 8 inches possible in northern Vilas County. * WHERE...Vilas County. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Flat Tops WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible with local amounts up to 2 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Flat Tops. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS New York

Parts Of Southern New Jersey Get Snow And Coastal Flooding Amid Winter Storm

SPRING LAKE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monmouth County was dealing with snow and windy weather on Monday, but that didn’t stop kids from having a little fun in the snow. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, Monmouth County did not get hit as hard with snow as places south, but it was bitter cold. The wind was brutal, making it hard to enjoy the little bit of snow that had fallen. Annie Korth and her brother ran outside their Manasquan home with the first few flurries of the day, throwing mini snowballs at each other as siblings do. “The snow is really fun,” 7-year-old Annie...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: South Sioux WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected. * WHERE...Southern Sioux County including Agate. * WHEN...Wednesday and Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling snow. Bitterly cold temperatures are also likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE

