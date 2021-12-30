ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Driver dead after semitrailer crash, Iowa State Patrol says

We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STANHOPE, Iowa — A semitrailer driver is dead after a crash in Marshall County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP),...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 6

Pamela Mettetal
4d ago

May he RIP & Prayers to the family & friends....Could of been medical issue. Please think before posting.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
We Are Iowa

Deputies: Des Moines man dies after car crashes into creek, trapping him

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A 30-year-old Des Moines man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found Bazirake Kariya trapped inside a vehicle in a creek near the 1200-mile mark of Highway 330. First responders attempted lifesaving measures and transported Kariya to UnityPoint Health Marshalltown where he was pronounced dead.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Marshall County, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Marshall County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Stanhope, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Marshall County, IA
Accidents
We Are Iowa

Iowa DCI investigating after Adair County deputy shot suspect during pursuit

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an Adair County deputy shot a man Wednesday night. The DPS said a chase began after a Stuart officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop and several other agencies including the Greenfield Police Department, Guthrie County Sheriff's Office and Adair County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Man reported missing from Osceola has been located

OSCEOLA, Iowa — UPDATE: The Osceola Police Department says Dustin Ashley has been located. The Osceola Police Department said they are looking for a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since Christmas. Police posted on Facebook about Dustin Ashley, a 35-year-old man. They said he was last...
OSCEOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Iowa State Patrol#Isp
We Are Iowa

Urbandale police: 2 charged after stabbing, including victim

URBANDALE, Iowa — Two people have been arrested after one allegedly stabbed the other during an argument, the Urbandale Police Department said Thursday. Police responded to reports of a stabbing and shot fired on Dec. 19 and arrived to find David Passman, 53, suffering from stab wounds. Passman was taken to a hospital that night.
URBANDALE, IA
We Are Iowa

Council Bluffs motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 54-year-old Iowa man died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha. Police said Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
We Are Iowa

Authorities say missing Iowa woman found in wrecked car

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa. The Globe Gazette in Mason City reports 42-year-old Tonya Collins had been missing since last week. The Wright County sheriff’s office says she was found inside her 2019...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

SW Iowa man who argued self-defense guilty in brother's death

An Iowa man has been convicted of killing his brother whose body was found this summer in a rural field more than a week after he was reported missing. The Des Moines Register reports that jurors deliberated about four hours this week before finding 43-year-old Dustin Seley, of Creston, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Review: 2 troopers justified in death of man in Iowa Falls

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — A review by the Iowa attorney general's office finds that two Iowa State Patrol troopers were justified in an Iowa Falls shooting that left one man dead. The review released Wednesday by Special Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown found that troopers Corey Smock and Jeremy Schaffer “were entirely legally justified” in their actions that ended in the death of 35-year-old Jared Risius on the morning of Dec. 8 in Iowa Falls.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Two teens died and three more were seriously hurt when the SUV they were riding in rolled three times. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in a rural part of Winneshiek County between Decorah and Cresco. According to an...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy