Pairing Workforce Housing & Childcare

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is allocating two-and-a-half-million dollars in federal American Rescue funds to increase COVID testing in Minnesota. The governor says the money will expand testing infrastructure, get more at-home rapid tests to Minnesotans, and make distribution of COVID tests more equitable. Officials say nearly 60-thousand Minnesotans were tested the Monday before Christmas, and at least 13-thousand on Christmas Eve. The state Health Department says omicron is now the dominant COVID variant in Minnesota. The governor is using 20 million dollars in federal funds for urgently-needed relief to Minnesotans who don't have enough to eat. Walz is also designating 20 million dollars to help struggling child care programs remain open despite increased costs and staffing challenges related to the surge in COVID cases.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO