Pairing Workforce Housing & Childcare

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota legislature will have a raft of bills and proposals dealing with workforce housing. State Chamber of Commerce...

Rochelle News-Leader

City has received interest in workforce housing development

ROCHELLE — Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said on Dec. 15 that the city has been approached by developers interested in bringing workforce housing to Rochelle. Workforce housing is generally understood to mean affordable housing for households with earned income that is insufficient to secure quality housing in reasonable proximity to the workplace. It’s geared towards families with income around the $50,000 range.
ROCHELLE, IL
wnax.com

Iowa Ag Secretary Says Tax Reform Again Tops Legislative Goals

The Iowa State Legislature will convene for the 2022 session on January 10 and legislators are looking at lowering the state’s income tax. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says tax reform and promoting renewable fuels top his list of priorities for the department as well. He says the...
IOWA STATE
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge council supportive of plan for Alta Verde II workforce housing project

The Breckenridge Town Council was given a better idea at its Dec. 14 meeting of what the McCain property’s new workforce housing site, called Alta Verde II, could entail. Kimball Crangle from Gorman & Co. and Elena Scott from Norris Design came back to present a second layout concept to the council after getting some feedback in November. While council had several qualms with the initial presentation, members were all impressed by how quickly the development team turned around a new plan that took council feedback into account.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
wnax.com

Incumbent State Senator Jean Hunhoff Plans Rerun

With the new year, South Dakota political candidates can start filing for election. Incumbent District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she is planning to run again…. Hunhoff says she feels she can still make a difference…. Hunhoff is currently Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Appropriations....
YANKTON, SD
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Housing Trust Continues to Focus on Workforce Housing Needs

Chaffee Housing Trust has come a long way since it sold its first home in May of 2019. In only two and a half short years, it has grown from a concept to a housing creator that is placing lower-income households with an average gross household income (as a percentage of Area Median Income or AMI) at the time of closing for CHT homebuyers of 69 percent.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

