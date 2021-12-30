ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

How to watch Utah Valley vs. Abilene Christian: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Abilene Christian 9-2; Utah Valley 9-3 The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off in a WAC clash at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at UCCU Events Center. The Wolverines are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Utah Valley was...

